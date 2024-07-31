Steve’s Substack

Steve’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Steve’s Substack

I have thoughts, but I'm recovering.

People

Steve Brule

@brule
Steve Brule's avatar
I was a research chemist for 22 years. I also worked in database development, patented an automotive product, produced educational videos, recently opened a small bar in the Dominican Republic and now I write.
© 2025 Steve Brule
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture