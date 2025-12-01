Many fault democracy for its weaknesses, now glaringly apparent: vote tampering, partisan rule-tweaking in key jurisdictions, illegal funding, and the overwhelming influence of the wealthy and well-connected, among others. I won’t address every flaw here – that would fill a library – but let’s recall Winston Churchill’s (paraphrased) wisdom:

“Democracy is the worst form of government except for all the others.”

Before suggesting a practical tweak to fix a core weakness, we’ll briefly consider the alternatives—from anarchy to totalitarianism.

Every form of communism, socialism, fascism, and theocracy proves explicitly authoritarian in practice, clashing with our deepest Western value: freedom. Even democratic variants of socialism centralize power in ways that catastrophically erode individual freedom. I thus dismiss all of these options outright.

Instead, I’ll examine a few social-media-favored ideas gaining traction, then justify the tweak. In future essays, I will defend limited anarchy, and explain why the oft-quoted example of Norway cannot be scaled or replicated elsewhere.

Let’s start with anarchy, which is doomed to fail.

Anarchy is likely to create small disconnected fiefdoms because human beings are unable to thrive in isolation. We are social animals who rely on one another not just for survival, but for growth and vitality. We would inevitably seek the protection of a cohesive social group, which will result in conflicts over resources. Each group will have to claim a territory or die. Without higher governance, we are imprisoned in our enclaves and, ironically, freedom becomes anarchy’s first casualty. Furthermore, ambitious warlords face zero restraint in a system whose core value is absolute freedom. They will invariably deal the fatal blow to anarchy.

Libertarianism is the next step along the road to social control. It enshrines freedom, but its emphasis upon personal sovereignty harkens back to the chaos inherent in anarchy. From a pragmatic perspective, there is no existing or historical complex society that thrives under a libertarian government. Thus libertarianism remains an idealistic goal that may not be achievable, which brings us directly to democracy – and a simple tweak that will produce surprising benefits.

However imperfect, universal suffrage has become a core value of western democracy, and it was enshrined as sacred after WWII. This noble ideal evolved over centuries, but how did we get here?

The road from elite privilege to broad inclusion took centuries, with the final barriers falling in quick succession. Implementation followed slightly different paths for each Western nation, but the broad stages can be described as follows:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pre-14th Century: Hereditary Elite Voting was nonexistent or confined to a minuscule nobility and clergy under absolute monarchs. Pre-19th Century: Elite Property Franchise Propertied white men gained the privilege, which represented 1-5% of adults. Mid 19th Century: Working Men Reforms driven by industrialization and democratic movements eliminated property qualifications for white men. This extended the franchise to 60-90% of adult males. Late 19th Century: Partial Inclusion Female property owners or widows and Black men (though systematically suppressed for decades) won the vote in the US. Early 20th Century: Gender / Racial Parity Most Western nations implemented universal women’s suffrage, propelled by World War I and militant campaigns. Mid 20th Century: Modern Universal Suffrage All remaining legal barriers were eliminated. Universal suffrage has been standardized for all adults over the age of 18.

The trajectory is clear, and unfinished. Today, groups from Common Cause to the ACLU lobby to lower the voting age and/or extend voting rights to non-citizens and even illegal immigrants.

Universality has already been stretched beyond reason, but purists want to go even further. Of course equal voice is vital, but we must tie voting rights to societal well-being, and this is where my tweak comes in. We restrict the franchise to active contributors— the payers of society —with narrow exceptions. Various metrics exist, but first: why does it matter?

People chase incentives, and success breeds success—an observation that can be traced to Aristotle via William Durant, though the idea is ancient. Philosophers from ancient Greece to today – like Alain de Botton, and even Freud – also emphasize that productive work is humanity’s most reliable path to fulfillment. They all recognize that love is equally important, but in public life, work reigns supreme.

Undermining work incentives has devastating consequences that poison individual and collective vitality: welfare exploitation, shirked duties, and psychic decay. There is no denying that some among us legitimately deserve aid, but swindlers now swell their ranks, as witnessed by the $250M Minnesota Somali COVID fraud. Furthermore, multi-generational subcultures have gamed the system for decades, and without legal force, this destructive element will continue to grow. Universality increasingly enables takers to outvote producers, and this tilts democracy inexorably toward dependency – socialism’s most corrosive aspect.

Predictably, takers vote for endless benefits, just as politicians vote themselves raises. As they multiply, the left secures their votes with escalating unsustainable promises. A decade-old Cato report – which is even more relevant today – found that welfare benefits exceed the minimum wage in 35 states. This is democracy’s fatal flaw: political power secured by unhealthy systemic incentives that lead to social decay and societal collapse.

The simplest fix is to tie voting to minimum tax paid, which is tracked automatically by IRS returns and confirms each voter’s contribution to national well-being. The bar need not be high— a suitable threshold under $5,000 of federal tax that qualifies all full-time workers would ensure that every voter has skin in the game. After all, why should net takers dictate how producers’ money is spent? Of course there are legitimate exemptions to be considered, like retirees, veterans and the disabled.

We can expect passionate, emotional, and ideological resistance from many on the left. But the political battle will be much worse, and brutal: Democrat and Liberal parties will not simply surrender their massive vote-buying machine, fueled by the trillion-dollar welfare system. They’ll fight tooth-and-nail to keep power, nation be damned.

We must persist regardless because the need is urgent, and the payoff is massive. Without the support of takers, the left must eventually move toward the center. Initially, this change would favor the right, many of whom are fiscal hawks by nature, and they will scrutinize social welfare systems to eliminate fraud, like the Minnesota scandal. Billions could then be redirected to those in legitimate need, and swindlers would finally face justice. Everyone wins long-term and society dodges catastrophe.

This $5,000 rule is only the beginning. I have a much larger reform in mind—but that longer, more radical essay may test even loyal readers’ patience.