Brian Pinchback
17h

The phrase "man is by nature a political animal" was coined by the Greek philosopher Aristotle,

In essence the phrase means that the human species is gregarious.

Democracy is flawed. However we do have the mental capacity to repair flaws. Socrates understood the idea that a ruler who is one of "the golden chaps" (loved by all and sundry)

but unfortunately even the golden chaps die - so we always end up with a democracy.

The three most common poisons of democracy are greed, hatred and ignorance Of that there

is no shadow of doubt - in my humble opinion.

