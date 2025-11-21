Janice Fiamengo destroys the feminist suffrage narrative
From the classic Fiamengo File YouTube series
Here’s a devastating double-header on women’s suffrage—delivered with the surgical precision only Janice Fiamengo can muster. Watch both videos back-to-back, then tell us in the comments whether you still believe the vote is sacrosanct.
We have all been conditioned to regard the franchise as an untouchable good. But is that belief reasonable—or merely the result of a century of conditioning? In 2015 Janice first dismantled the myth that women had heroically fought for the vote; in 2020 she returned with an even deeper demolition of the suffrage narrative and its destructive consequences.
God Bless, Steve
Suffrage - OR - Civilization. It’s a binary choice.