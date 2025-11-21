Steve’s Substack

Steve’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
4d

This is a good reason to bring up your earlier work! What is evil? .. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16EbqdtjCpc

--

AI generated overview of this, ..

"What is Evil, and does feminism qualify?" https://brule.substack.com/p/what-is-evil https://archive.ph/U7LzJ

--

Insanities-Accepting .. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI42veC7UiU

--

AI generated overview of this, ..

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2225:, 21st July 2025, The Profound Sickness: An Anti-Abortion Apologetic" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2225 https://archive.ph/49BDF

--

--

God Bless, Steve

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alexander Scipio's avatar
Alexander Scipio
4d

Suffrage - OR - Civilization. It’s a binary choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Brule
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture