Every attempt to eradicate prostitution—from ancient temple edicts to modern criminalization campaigns—has failed. Across millennia and civilizations, the trade has survived every legal, religious, and economic barrier thrown against it. This resilience is not accidental; it points to a stubborn impulse woven deeply into human nature.

The harms associated with prostitution are real: exploitation, violence, addiction, and disease plague the industry. The wealthy enjoy a discreet, high-end variant—courtesans, luxury escorts, or veiled sugar arrangements—shielded from public scrutiny and legal consequence, but its participants are not immune to the emotional and psychological toll. Yet these well-known harms do not fully characterize the industry.

I do not intend to defend prostitution on moral grounds. Instead, I contend that aggressive efforts to suppress it ignore a fundamental truth: human sexuality retains a wild, refractory core that no regime will ever tame. Far from eliminating the practice, prohibition typically displaces and intensifies its worst effects—driving it into black markets where trafficking, violence, and exploitation flourish unchecked. Sweden’s celebrated “Nordic model,” for instance, has been credibly linked to increased violence against sex workers while doing little to reduce overall demand. Absolutist approaches do not solve the problem; they deform it.

Human interactions always contain a transactional dimension. Seen clearly, marriage itself has always been the most widespread and socially sanctioned form of sexual transaction in human history—an arrangement in which sex, money, status, and reproduction are explicitly negotiated. In scale and cultural penetration, it dwarfs prostitution by orders of magnitude.

However, few marriages are storybook idylls. For most people, lifelong monogamy exacts a steep price in restrained desire and compromised freedom—a price many cannot or will not pay. Marriage remains history’s most successful technology for social stability and child-rearing, yet its enforced exclusivity can produce profound despair, even suicidal ideation, in those whose needs it cannot accommodate. When an institution prizes collective order over individual flourishing to the point of psychic breakage, blind obedience to it becomes indefensible. A growing traditionalist movement (tradcon) nevertheless insists on restoring rigid 1950s-style family norms, regardless of whether those norms still fit the realities of modern temperament and lifespan.

History has offered many safety valves for the tensions monogamy creates: serial divorce where it is permitted, sanctioned concubinage in Rome and China, tolerated mistresses in aristocratic Europe, courtesan culture in Renaissance Italy and Edo Japan, affairs conducted with discretion, or simple lifelong singleness. Prostitution is only one entry on a very long menu of work-arounds that societies have invented when strict monogamy proves unsustainable for large numbers of people. It is, however, the one that most cultures have chosen to criminalize and stigmatize, yet quietly rely on it nonetheless.

Sex fundamentally serves biological reproduction but this is not its sole function. Sex also serves as one of the most powerful catalysts for self-confrontation most people ever encounter: it exposes desires, insecurities, and boundaries in ways that few other experiences can match. When an entire society declares only one narrow script—lifelong exclusive monogamy within marriage—legitimate, large numbers of people are forced to disown or distort significant parts of their inner lives. Some comply consciously and suffer; others repress so thoroughly that they no longer recognize their own desires. The result is a quiet, widespread form of self-estrangement. Cultures have always found ways—licit and illicit—to mitigate that estrangement. Prostitution is simply one of the oldest and most stigmatized of those accommodations.

Western culture clings to the fantasy that women are innocent virgin passengers in sexual matters. Yet this narrative of female passivity collapses under historical scrutiny. When we examine these historical safety valves – whether Greek hetairai dictating terms to Athenian generals, Renaissance courtesans bankrolling the arts, or Edo Japan’s oiran wielding social power rivaling samurai wives – women have been active architects, not innocent bystanders.

This same pattern continues today. Surveys of legal brothels in Nevada and New Zealand consistently show 60-80% of women cite ‘financial autonomy’ or ‘flexible hours’ as primary motivations—not coercion. High-end escorts in London and New York advertise on their own terms, curate client lists, and retire young as millionaires. The predator-prey model that dominates headlines reflects far less truth than convenient fiction.

And it is a fiction that victimizes men while giving cover to predatory women. Cardi B famously confessed to drugging and robbing her male clients, and remains widely supported, even praised. The prostitution laws of Canada serve as another example: it is legal for women to sell sex but illegal for men to buy. This sets up an obvious route to extortion – any woman can threaten to go to the police at any time. The woman cannot be charged because she committed no crime. The man risks serious consequences for allegedly engaging in the same activity as the woman. This is injustice by design.

We’ve spent two minutes confronting the truth about prostitution. History spent 10,000 years proving it. Prostitution has outlasted every empire and will outlast ours. We either adapt or watch it thrive in the shadows.