Steve’s Substack

Steve’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyful Joe's avatar
Joyful Joe
11h

Outstanding writing, Steve. Thank you !! 🙏🏻 🫡 🙌🏻🙌🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Brule
nigger hitler's avatar
nigger hitler
2hEdited

>If you do away with harlots, the world will be convulsed with lust.

St. Augistine

>Prostitution in the towns is like the cesspool in the palace; take away the cesspool and the palace will become an unclean and evil smelling-place.

Thomas Aquinas

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Brule
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Brule
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture