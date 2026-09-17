I flew to Barcelona on August 30, 2026. This is more significant to me than it might appear. A year earlier, on August 13, I underwent microdiscectomy surgery on my lower lumbar spine after being bedridden for a month. And it didn’t go smoothly.

A couple of months before, I had been looking at new motorcycles. As I was moving one back into its slot among several others, it began to fall over. If it went down, it would have knocked over five other motorcycles like dominoes. Without thinking, I used all of my strength to hold it upright at full extension while stretching my left foot out to reach the kickstand. I managed to prevent what would have been an expensive disaster, but when I stood upright, my first thought was, “I’m going to pay for this.”

At first I thought I had strained some muscles and expected that a few days of rest would take care of it. Instead, after three weeks mostly on my back, I was getting worse. I could barely walk, I couldn’t stand for more than a short time, and even getting out of bed became difficult. The only way I could endure the pain was to lie flat on my back. My girlfriend, Fior, helped me in and out of bed, and brought me coffee, meals, and whatever else I needed. I don’t know how I would have coped without her constant support.

Friends helped me to the hospital, where the doctor took one look at the MRI and said, “Prepare for surgery.” I had a massive disc herniation at L5-S1.

To make matters worse, I had canceled my health insurance at the end of June because the insurer had tripled my premium over four years. Two weeks later I was bedridden, and a month after that I was paying for back surgery out of pocket. My timing couldn’t have been worse. Fortunately, a good friend stepped in with substantial financial help when I needed it most.

That was on a Saturday. On Monday I saw two surgeons. On Tuesday I was admitted to HOMS in Santiago, Dominican Republic. On Wednesday I underwent surgery, and on Thursday I was back in my apartment in Puerto Plata.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of it.

I felt perhaps slightly, but not substantially, better. The surgeon assured me that the pain was post-operative, but it felt almost exactly like what I had experienced before surgery, which was supposed to provide immediate relief. Except for brief walks around the apartment and sometimes a few blocks outside, I was again in bed almost all day every day for another month.

By the end of September, I felt my recovery was going backwards. Near the end of a slow ten-minute walk, the pain became particularly intense. I could see my building one block away, but I didn’t think that I could make it. I looked around for a place to lie down, and even thought about calling a taxi to take me that one block. There was no place to sit or lie, and a cab would take fifteen minutes to arrive, so I pressed on and eventually got home, thinking only of one step and then the next. I went straight to bed.

At this point I was getting depressed. I imagined that I would never walk properly again, that motorcycle riding was over, and that a normal life was receding out of reach.

I went for another MRI in early October, which showed that the hernia was just as big as before. My surgeon scheduled a second operation for November 3, and in the meantime I kept trying to do short walks. I carried emergency medications, water, and electrolytes with me everywhere. My electrolytes were frequently out of balance, making me feel as though my heart was about to stop. I was forced to sit down, take the supplements, and wait 20 or 30 minutes for it to pass. I added a half-dozen taxi drivers familiar with my situation to my contacts, and called one to take me home whenever I could not continue, which happened often.

In mid-October I started reading everything I could about recovery from back surgery and health in general, making successive small changes to my habits as I learned new things. Most importantly, I decided to accept whatever might come, which helped my attitude immensely.

At the same time I began to imagine what I wanted my life to look like, deliberately refusing any limitations—it was a vision, and it didn’t have to be realistic. I included physical fitness, mental attitude, hobbies, where and how I would live, my relationship with death, and more. I didn’t talk about this with anyone; it was entirely private. I refer to the sum of it as my North Star, and it became the standard against which I tested my choices and behavior.

Crucially, I ask myself, “What can I do right now, in this moment, to move in the direction of the North Star?” The smaller, the better. In fact, I look for something that seems too small to matter, and I’ve discovered that those are often the most important. They add up to huge change and yet they seem laughably insignificant. Their seemingly trivial nature means I can do something immediately, with no sense of sacrifice or being deprived. It may sound cliché, but I want to feel happy and fulfilled when it comes time to die. That was the first thing I took to heart—I don’t want to accumulate any more regrets.

The first decision was at dinner with my girlfriend, Fior. I needed to lose weight in order to take the strain off of my back, but I had ordered a plate of chicken with fried plantain. With my question in mind, I looked at the fried plantain and thought, “I don’t have to eat all of the plantain.” So I left three pieces. Fior ate one of them, and the other two went to the garbage.

Clearly, three pieces of plantain amount to no more than a grain of sand when it comes to weight loss, but it was doable right now and required no suffering whatsoever. I still enjoyed quite a lot of plantain, but resolved to leave some uneaten. Trivial as it seems, this approach helps me enormously.

I had resolved to get out of the apartment as much as possible even if it killed me, and persisted every day until my walks became longer and longer. To my own surprise, by the end of October I was able to walk an hour without significant pain. My surgeon had removed some bone in order to make more room for the spinal cord, so it’s possible that walking helped my spinal cord settle into the extra space. Whatever the reason, I felt encouraged for the first time in months.

At the same time, I developed a fitness routine I could do at home using bodyweight exercises and elastic bands, and extended my walks occasionally to 90 minutes.

Five days before the scheduled November surgery, I met with my surgeon. We decided to postpone the surgery and continue monitoring my progress. He gave me his personal cell phone number and said that if my condition deteriorated, he would operate immediately. This gave me the confidence to push harder. I knew that if I went too far, I’d be able to call him and go under the knife the very next day.

During those weeks, I ate progressively fewer carbs until I went two days without any at all. I realized that I was basically on a keto diet, which I started to research. Then I tried a 24-hour fast, again with the idea “What can I do right now to move myself to a slightly happier state?” And after reading about the potential health benefits, I did many more, including 36- and 48-hour fasts. It wasn’t as difficult I as thought it might be, probably because I was in ketosis, and it was helping with my weight-loss goal.

That November, I noticed that alcohol was holding me back, so I stopped drinking.

I’ve become less strict since then and allow myself a drink or two occasionally. I like the taste of wine and whiskey, but I don’t like the effect very much anymore. My approach insists upon nothing rigid, only that I move in the direction of the North Star. I take this so deeply to heart that if one day I decide that sitting on the beach drinking beer is what I need for fulfillment, however unlikely that seems to me right now, then I will do that.

On November 14, I asked a similar question while I was having coffee at home, “What can I do that would make me a little bit happier than I am right now?” I thought, “I could start writing a book on the topic that has preoccupied me since I was in university.” So I did.

I wrote a few pages, started researching, and became absorbed in the topic. At one point I was at my computer fourteen hours a day. One day I got up to do some exercises and my feet and ankles were swollen up like sausages. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I had to wear medical-grade compression socks for almost four days to get the swelling down.

When I began exercising in October, I struggled to do a few push-ups and pull-ups. I was apprehensive and weak. At first I did only a few of each and waited a couple of days to see how my back would respond. I increased the volume slowly and added new exercises. After a few months I set several lifetime personal bests that I had assumed were impossible. I reached 105 consecutive push-ups, 20 consecutive pull-ups, and a dead hang of over three minutes.

During the three or four months that followed, I had to reduce my blood pressure medicine several times—due in part to my weight loss—and eventually stop taking it altogether. My BP is now excellent, my resting heart rate is normally under 55, I have lost about 35 pounds, and I look like an athlete, to my own surprise. The extent of the changes was astounding, and I think avoiding expectations and making small, doable decisions helped me most.

I would never have believed that I could achieve any of this at 66 years old, much less after back surgery.

I also started swimming again but had to stop six or eight times during a single length because of cramps. Kicking didn’t work, so I used a pull buoy between my legs and swam with only my arms. This stabilized my back and seemed to prevent cramping. The cramps have become less frequent, but they remain an everyday reality.

At our last appointment in July, my surgeon said that judging from the MRI he would not have expected to see a patient walking around in such good condition. He would have expected me to go directly to surgery, but the ultimate decision is based on how the patient actually feels and performs in the real world, not on the MRI. I explained my desire to travel and my anxiety about whether my back could handle it. After a long discussion, he gave me the go-ahead to travel and a list of prescriptions that would help me should I take a sudden turn for the worse.

Tests also showed that I have three other hernias: two inguinal and one umbilical. I met with another surgeon, who indicated that they were small and that treatment could wait. So I put together a package of emergency medications and decided that it was a “go.” I also bought global health insurance, and my worst-case plan was to take the medication and book a first-class ticket home from wherever I happen to be.

I don’t know what my true limits are, and focusing on tiny changes without expectations has taught me not to speculate. I have no reason to think that I have reached them, so I will continue to make small changes as long as I genuinely enjoy the journey. My North Star doesn’t permit me to live with a sense of being deprived, and so far, I haven’t. For example, when I feel like a beer or a few drinks, I’ll pause to make sure that I truly want them, and if so, I will.

I should point out that I had become a heavy drinker, consuming four to ten drinks per day, sometimes more. My transition to quasi-abstinence was gradual, with occasional breaks from alcohol even before my back injury. I still won’t call myself a non-drinker, but I no longer drink habitually. I pay attention to the entire experience, good and bad, including how I feel the next day. Increasingly, the cost seems too high: poor sleep, agitation, distraction from things that I truly enjoy, and a reduced sense of well-being. That’s not to mention the well-known negative effect that alcohol has on muscle repair. I have only recently begun to appreciate all of this, even though I watched my own father die early as a result of alcoholism.

I still have numbness in my left leg and foot, and sometimes on the right as well. I have to be careful about how I move to avoid triggering pain and cramps in my legs and feet, but it is manageable and does not stop me from enjoying life.

And I do enjoy my life. Other than medical appointments and necessary travel arrangements, I don’t plan much. I look forward to every morning. I get up when I wake up, make a coffee, and sit at the computer writing my book. I usually exercise later in the day. I am even able to ride my motorcycle again, which is a great source of joy—it makes me feel like a bird, flying through the scenery, sometimes along the ocean, sometimes on a mountain road. Before leaving on this trip, I would ride my motorcycle to Sosua, about a half-hour away, where I would have coffee and go for a walk with my friend Reuben, who lives there.

Early in life, I was pushed out of port and had to adapt.

At 13, shortly after a traumatic confrontation with my father when he was quite drunk, I was sent to a boarding school seven hours away from home. There was bullying and terrifying uncertainty, and it was there, at fourteen, that I learned to drink excessively.

I developed a strong fear of being trapped, which shaped my life. I tried to avoid commitments that looked difficult to escape, often to my own detriment. I forfeited my chance at medical school because I was too messed up to go to the interview. I had dropped under 125 pounds, was having problems with my girlfriend, and was consumed by dread at the thought of working with cadavers. I couldn’t think my way forward, had no one to talk to, and wouldn’t have known what to say if I did. Years later, I would also decline admission to law school. Both paths offered meaning and financial stability, and I often regret walking away from them. Fortunately, chemistry came easily to me, and even felt contemplative, which suited my natural temperament far better anyway. It gave me ample time to read and study outside my field, time I would not have had in medicine or law.

I avoided marriage to a couple of women with whom a good and stable life genuinely seemed possible, only to make much worse choices later. I avoided buying a house until my forties because ownership felt like a trap to me and I couldn’t force myself to go through with it until I had a son.

Nevertheless, I went on to spend 22 years in research, twelve with Dow Chemical and ten with DuPont. I also started businesses, developed databases for the Canadian federal government, and produced hundreds of educational and documentary videos.

I sometimes envy people who spend their entire lives in one town, at one job, with one woman, and with friends they’ve known since childhood, but I have never managed it quite so completely. I feel trapped easily, and when that happens, I have an overwhelming desire to escape.

This particular trip began with a flight to Toronto, to visit my sister and mother, who is 96. The first leg also served as a practical test of whether I could cope with travel enough to see more of the world.

Everything went well, so two weeks later, I flew to Barcelona, where I was robbed before I got out of the airport. Fortunately, the thief dropped my laptop bag while running away, but he managed to steal a Ziploc bag that contained a little less than US$1,000 and some unimportant documents.

My introduction to Barcelona thus began at the airport police office, where I filed a report along with several other tourists in similar or worse circumstances. When I finally got to my hotel in Tarragona, down the coast from Barcelona, I was exhausted. Thank God the hotel was comfortable and peaceful even though it was right in the heart of the city, giving me a welcome chance to decompress.

Tarragona is beautiful, but too expensive for my budget. After a week, I flew to Tbilisi, Georgia, and booked an Airbnb apartment that turned out to be exactly what I needed: quiet, well-located, and affordable.

I wrap up this essay in cafés and Airbnbs around Tbilisi. I love the old city and have found a couple of expat bars frequented by people from around the world. I even sang three songs during karaoke night at Crossroads Bar on my first full day here.

The book occupies my thoughts every day. It stems from a problem that has bothered me since university, where I majored in chemistry. I have always been disturbed by the gap between science and religion. Science has given us extraordinarily powerful models of the physical universe, while religion and philosophy have given us elaborate ways of understanding human life and finding meaning. But remarkably little bridges the two. We have models of the universe and we have models of ourselves, but no coherent picture to connect them. This has bothered me for most of my life, which is why I began writing the book. I want to resolve it for myself: is it possible to understand our place in the universe in concert with what we know about physical reality, while still accounting for the meaning we experience in our lives?

I think the absence of a coherent picture of reality and our place within it is connected to many of the deeper problems we face. We are very good at explaining how things work, but remarkably confused about what any of it means, leading us to create a host of false certainties.

But uncertainty is not a defect in reality that we can overcome. It is the normal condition of existence. Yet much of human culture is built around denying that fact—constructing systems of certainty that reassure us, even when they distort reality and create problems of their own. Many of the conflicts we regard as intractable are themselves consequences of our refusal to live with uncertainty.

So the book has become intertwined with my trip. I travel without knowing where to go next, writing about how to thrive while embracing uncertainty.

I have reservations here in Tbilisi for the next two weeks. I may stay longer, or I may go to Almaty, Kazakhstan. Or maybe somewhere else. I don’t need to know right now; I feel that I will know when the time comes, and continue to make the smallest possible decisions.

The North Star does not eliminate uncertainty. It simply helps me re-orient myself when I lose my way, which happens more often than you would imagine.

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