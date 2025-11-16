Popular airhead Billie Eilish received unanimous praise from the left for saying, “If you are a billionaire […] give your money away.” Clearly they believe that poverty could be solved if only billionaires would give their money to the poor, demonstrating an understanding of wealth, business, economics and poverty surpassed by many a six-year-old.

Despite overwhelming evidence about the dangers of socialism and powerful arguments for preserving freedom, the number of leftists continues to grow. This is especially true in countries like Canada that sponge off the US for security and thus enjoy the kind of facile, unearned prosperity that blinds one to the harsh realities faced by those living under authoritarian regimes. With easy success, the mind drifts towards simplistic utopian fantasies typical of the left.

Leftists are fixated on equality of outcome and immune to explanations about why differences exist. They see oppression in every spreadsheet gap and itch to torch the freedom others built in order to bring about their version of justice. Ironically they won’t lift a finger to improve their own lot. Who would’ve guessed? We have daddies and government for that, right?

Here are a few common complaints that the envious left use as proof of oppression despite repeated decisive rebuttals that invalidate their arguments:

When every attempt to reason with the invincible ignorance of the leftist inevitably fails, draw inspiration from a recent viral meme and say with conviction: “fvk thee off to yonder field and continue thy journey beyond. Even unto the land of the half-wits must thee go, where perchance thou might find a willing ear for such gibberish – and a breast upon which to suckle. For clearly thy want of mother’s milk hath kept thee ever a child.”

Leftists scrutinize every word, every finger movement, and every flicker of emotion from everyone everywhere – all to cast themselves as victims of even the slightest perceived privilege. Almost every parent has wrestled with this same self-absorbed spirit in their young children. Yet we’re told to treat the tantrum as systemic oppression demanding paternal intervention.

What is “oppression” in the West when multiple overlapping programs exist to fund citizens chasing any fever dream they can pitch? Many leftist complaints even flatly contradict reality. An internal Google audit in 2019 found that women were paid more than male equivalents in some roles. The inequality was real and tangible – yet it ran opposite to feminist scripture. Trivial, easily corrected glitches like this devour oceans of time and money, returning precisely zero to society.

But leftists go much further, demanding identity-specific incentives and quotas that choke opportunities for the out-group and lure targeted individuals into pursuits driven not by interest or aptitude – but by extra rewards. DEI departments now infest every private and governmental organization, poised to pounce on the tiniest infraction against the sacred oppressed. Everybody loses – but it’s for the greater good, comrade.

A person’s outward appearance is irrelevant to societal well-being, yet it’s the sole criterion for every twisted woke DEI initiative. It is our incredible diversity of thought, talent and skill that should be celebrated. Our drive, curiosity, inquisitiveness and commitment to excellence – especially in the face of adversity – are what made humanity the dominant species on the planet. And only the right promotes these qualities.

A recent rigorous study proves that the left rejects diverse opinion while the right openly embraces it, and examples abound. Zendaya reportedly shuns her former bestie Sydney Sweeney for wrongthink – a clear example of social exclusion used as a method of enforcement. The left’s unanimous applause for Billie Eilish’s billionaire-bashing is an example of the groupthink expected of Sweeney. Conservatives, by contrast, are quick to criticize authoritarian extremists in their ranks because individual freedom is a core value.

The impulse among the left is to toe the party line no matter where it leads. Equality through lockstep unity is paramount, and dissent – the lifeblood of freedom – is actively crushed. Thus they cheer conservative infighting while mocking it as weakness.

Nobel Prize-winning Russian author Alexander Solzhenitsyn nailed it,

Human beings are born with different capacities. If they are free, they are not equal. And if they are equal, they are not free.

This maxim withstands deep scrutiny and maps perfectly onto the capitalism–socialism axis. Capitalism enshrines freedom while socialism promises equality.

In the West you are free to be lazy and negligent (many are), and risk failure (many do). Nobody pretends otherwise. The lazy and negligent drift left, then demand rescue via ever-expanding social programs. They lobby for full socialism, blind to the fact that their comrades in power always feather their own nests while the proletariat suffers worse than under capitalism. “The more we suffer, the greater the good,” is their unspoken motto.

Since we are not born equal, equality must be forced, and that’s exactly what the left wants to do. There is no other way to make the naturally unequal world conform to their unnatural ideology. But the authority to impose sacrifices on those blocking the road requires a throne of moral superiority, the appeal of which is seductive, near-universal, and most importantly, fraudulent. Their moral purity is contrived and curdles into evil wrapped in noble intent.

The theme of moral purity infects every leftist activist sect from feminism to BLM, PETA, Vegan Outreach and the trans movement. Each claims the divine authority to dictate terms to society:

Feminists declare all evil flows from men, under whom women have suffered from time immemorial. Even though demonstrably false, it births slogans like: “kill all men,” “all men are rapists,” “reduce men to 10% of the population,” and book like, “The End of Men.” This is moral purity at its finest and the spiritual womb of the entire woke project.

BLM crowns itself incapable of racism even while its comrades rewrite Western history with white people as Satan incarnate.

PETA preens as the avatar of equal compassion for all animals — and proves it by hurting humans. Go figure.

Vegans starve themselves into lethal virtue, then ascend to a higher plane and evangelize the carnivorous heathens. A popular meme has even emerged: “How do you know that someone is vegan? Don’t worry, they’ll tell you.” They swarm butcher shops and attack diners enjoying a steak. This is moral purity on vegan steroids.

The trans movement is trickier: it hinges entirely on self-declared secret knowledge, which is a page ripped from gnostic heresy, as James Lindsay explains. Lindsay further argues that gnosticism is epistemological poison and the unconscious foundation of all woke enterprises. Secret knowledge cannot be challenged because it is presumed to be divine revelation. By association, the claimant is morally pure — else they’d never possess it. This seductive cheat code is a ready-made shield for any tyrant, fraud, or cult.

The trans person then demands recognition as a real man or woman by invoking the sacred idol of equality. The left cannot refuse without torching their own gnostic credentials. Thus trans is normalized, and the social fallout directly impacts the freedom that others have every right to enjoy. To make matters worse, dissenters who defend biological reality are now routinely harassed, fired and targeted with lawsuits.

To be clear, not every trans person has malicious intent. Many suffer genuine gender dysphoria, which is a serious mental illness deserving compassion and care. But the movement offers instant protected status and power to anyone who utters the magic words. Malicious actors exploit this, and a recent viral incident proves its destructive force.

Women at an LA gym complained that a man was using the women’s change room, and Tish Hyman got banned as a result. The trans woman at the center of the controversy is Alexis Black, formerly known as Kyle Grant Freeman. His history reads as a textbook predator profile whose crimes include domestic assault: manipulative, violent and unchecked. Here’s a glimpse from the New York Post,

“Kyle Grant Freeman caused serious physical harm to the victim. The victim suffered a compound fractured mandible, which resulted in her needing surgery,” said court documents from Hamilton County, Ohio. Black had been convicted of both domestic violence and drug trafficking in the past, and has faced a slew of other charges, including resisting arrest.

Freeman declared trans status right after his divorce and conviction. As ritual now demands, he got instant validation as a “woman.” An alarming detail is that he stole his ex-wife’s first name, Alexis, for his new alias. How creepy is that? This is the psychological equivalent of a psychopath donning his victim’s flesh. He is clearly not done terrorizing his her. His full motives became crystal clear when he used his new trans female identity as a shield, allowing him to antagonize women at the gym.

In every way that counts, the ideological left absolves predators like Black, handing them a license to perpetuate violence and intimidation. Left to fester, this lunacy erodes everyone’s safety and society’s freedoms. It is the rotten fruit of enshrined equality stretched to shelter anyone who declares a new sacred identity. All of this blooms from the toxic glow of moral purity – a light that no human being can legitimately claim.

Religions generally recognize that human beings, as social creatures, develop morality yet never attain moral purity — and evolutionary psychologists tend to agree. Christianity expresses this with particular force through the doctrine of original sin and the unique (or near-unique) sinlessness of Jesus, but the underlying conviction is shared by the Buddha’s three poisons, Jain teachings on lingering karma, and almost every other tradition. Even the teaching that Mary is a uniquely graced virgin underlines the rule that human beings do not attain moral purity.

Some trans people prefer passive aggressive predation. TikToker Lily Tino goes to restaurants in a garish facsimile of womanhood with the expectation of being misgendered. He then berates servers on camera for the amusement of his followers. This abusive spectacle (4M+ views of his “hurt”) is a subtle siege on social norms. Servers and diners alike must stay vigilant against such content vampires, or forfeit their outings. Stripped of trans moral armor, Tino’s tantrums would earn him a swift boot from the premises.

Narcissists adore this veneer of moral purity and leftist causes offer a cornucopia of cloaks from which to wield the power they crave. A member of one sect is likely to be found in others due entirely to this singular siren call. Moral purity demands repentance and sacrificial redemption from the unclean, and that is power. We are commanded to atone for our existence, even to self-immolate for the cause.

Climate extremists cast humanity as a threat to sacred Mother Earth. Even when moonlighting as savior of Ukraine, Palestine and unsuspecting animals, high priestess Greta the Great’s message always includes some version of, “On your knees evil sinner, for I am prophet and redeemer sent to guide you to the path of righteousness.” But don’t look behind the curtain wherein lay her massive carbon footprint and ballooning bank account.

The Deep Ecology sect adds an ascetic cult flavor, branding humanity as a plague on Earth. They have coined the term, “ecological Self” — a gnostic shift granting them prophetic license to demand radical sacrifices from unbelievers, sans rational debate. This is a classic moral purity play. There’s even a suicidal fringe that birthed the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement, which is textbook mental illness by any sane metric.

The dominance of humanity is not a curse, as leftist misanthropes want you to believe. Quite the opposite: We are glorious. Our recent explosive success lifted billions out of extreme poverty, inspiring optimism, excitement, innovation, pride and and smarter planetary stewardship.

Though the Industrial Revolution opened with unrestrained exploitation of resources, it swiftly gave way to resource-focused land stewardship. The ecosystem preservation ethos crystallized in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, rooted in the work of Henry David Thoreau, author of “Walden, 1854,” and George Perkins Marsh, author of “Man and Nature” a decade later in 1864. John Muir soon championed intrinsic value preservation, persuading President Theodore Roosevelt to protect vast stretches of public land. Photographer Ansel Adams’ later produced iconic symbols of the intrinsic value of natural beauty and inspired further support for the nascent movement. This is exactly how humanity’s explosive knowledge, power, and population should unfold amid upheaval, and proof of our robust capacity to thrive and self-correct. These early activists tackled real, visible imbalances post-Industrial boom. They were not drunk on deluded moral purity, only restraining the destruction none foresaw.

Authoritarians, on the other hand, flock to moral-purity cults for easy power, validity be damned. In Deep Ecology and climate extremism, leaders hoist the non-human world above humanity, and themselves as its savior-protector. This inflates the authority to sidestep debate and extract sacrifices from the unwashed – a direct assault on freedom.

If Earth harbors a terrible virus, it is the seductive mind-plague of moral purity infecting the left. Its totalitarian spirit now rivals the evil I dissect in “What Is Evil, and Does Feminism Qualify?”

These self-anointed holy ones are the agents of authoritarianism. They chant the siren anthem of equality, and have our freedom in their crosshairs.