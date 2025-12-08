Over thirty years ago, I knew a woman who felt ecstatic joy taunting men with her nudity. She loved to flash her breasts at truckers on the highway. Thrilled at the thought that she left them frustrated, she would boast about her sexual power.

This is clear, unequivocal abuse. Imagine her taunting a village of starving Africans with BBQ’d steak. She then flees to her 5-star hotel, laughing and bragging that she had left them hungry and frustrated. This is how the West raises women. Self-obsessed, over-entitled and insufferable (insert obligatory, “not-all-women” clause here – yawn).

Feminists have gotten more sophisticated with their abuse since then. We now have transgressions that include absurd accusations like prolonged looking, mansplaining and manspreading. TikTokers go to the gym essentially nude in order to video and humiliate men who happen to notice.

We had the, “Yes means Yes” campaign that insists a man should repeatedly pester his partner with endless questions for permission during every intimate encounter. Never mind that a normal woman is likely to leave the bed after a few of these interruptions, rightly despising the insecure man who obeys that tripe. Anywhere outside of a deep feminist indoctrination camp, a woman will wonder whether your mother dropped you on your head as a child. I’ll bet that not even the most committed believer follows their own advice. This is not good communication — it denies healthy context, body language and facial expression.

And there’s nothing romantic about it; it is designed for feminist power. There is no number of reassurances that could possibly satisfy. The emphasis upon a non-stop verbal Q&A is courtroom strategy. And that’s the point: eliminate the human context, and set a trap for the man. “Did he ask permission to engage in number 17 of the 32 listed steps before sex? No, your honor, that’s where the sexual assault happened.”

Human intimacy is negotiated using mostly unspoken signals, and everybody likes it that way. Obviously there’s a need for clear communication, especially in a new relationship. I only need to include this disclaimer because the world is filled with pedantic manhating feminists eager to accuse me of denying women’s humanity. Grow up, child. Healthy women have absolutely no problem setting their own limits during intimacy. I’ve never met one who didn’t.

We cover for even the worst of women’s transgressions. When a woman murders her child, we call it infanticide and blame postpartum depression. When she murders her husband we call it battered woman syndrome, a term coined by feminist psychologist Lenore Walker. Canadian feminist law professor, Elizabeth Sheehy, uses this idea to get women off the hook for murder. The wife is deemed to be so destroyed by constant abuse that killing her husband becomes her only exit. Such is the state of our culture after decades of feminist tyranny.

The West now suffers from Battered Culture Syndrome.

Feminist lawyers even argue to eliminate female incarceration and close all women’s prisons, and for decriminalization of husband murder. This nonsense from the feminist cult for women with daddy issues protects mentally ill women who need psychological help, and/or belong in prison.

Every woman has a plethora of options, and near-infinite sympathy and support, in Western culture. Maybe that’s the problem: we don’t hold women responsible for their own behavior. Many women have not been socialized into adulthood.

A woman can walk out the door at any moment on any day if she feels abused — this is expected of a battered man even though he will lose everything and be ridiculed for abandoning his family. In Canada there are over 500 women’s shelters that sit mostly empty. All of them offer sympathy, support and ample resources to build a new life with ease. Even when the woman is the abuser, she receives all of the benefits and is coached on how to use the legal system against her ex. She merely has to nod her head, and the machine is set in motion.

I met a Somalian woman in Kingston, Ontario who was using the women’s shelter network as hotel chain to travel across Canada. We spoke at length in a coffee shop. She wasn’t shy or embarrassed about her fraud, and I’d bet that the shelter employees were complicit — they are short on customers to justify their funding. Despite the fact that there are women in genuine need, the shelter system has become a giant scam.

Feminism has grown to grotesque proportions. It is devoid of common sense, historical accuracy and cultural value. Before her impressive presence on Substack, Janice Fiamengo wrote over 130 educational essays revealing the hidden truth behind feminist rhetoric. All of these are available in video format on YouTube channels StudioBrule and StudioBrule_Original. There’s over 40 hours of rigorous academic analysis targeting specific feminist historical and contemporary events and claims. You will be fascinated by the depth of feminist fraud.

Western culture is in a most bizarre state. Women have unprecedented freedom, opportunity, power and luxury – all provided by male sacrifice. And yet the temper tantrums intensify, and the cry of patriarchal oppression is stronger than ever. With the battleax of fraudulent feminism in hand, power-hungry women have weakened every pillar of western culture: the family, the church, governance, education, and industry.

The West now suffers from Battered Culture Syndrome, and recovery will require cutting off every head of the Hydra.