Phillip Hickox
11h

Recently on F/B there are more and more topics appearing in my feed about "Women of History".

The trend is to portray women as being ignored or victimised.

Recent examples are a reel showing what happened to French female collaborators after WW11, as they had their heads shaved. Or the Suffragettes marching for the vote.

As usual, 1 in 3 or 1 in 4 women experience a lifetime instance of sexual violence/domestic violence/harassment.

Men who comment on these articles and challenge the narrative are immediately accused of "Hating Women", etc.

Stepping back, it seems to me that the increase in the publication of such articles is a new propaganda campaign to serve many purposes;

1) to stoke female rage

2) to bait men into responding

3) to justify the abuse of the male gender.

Brian Pinchback
8h

"The female of the species is more deadly than the male". (Rudyard Kipling).

In the story as it unfolds, Nagaina the female cobra will do anything to protect her eggs.

Sound familiar ?

