Janice Fiamengo destroys the feminist suffrage narrative
From the classic Fiamengo File YouTube series
Nov 21
•
Steve Brule
Freedom vs Equality
And the Demon of Moral Purity
Nov 16
•
Steve Brule
The Curious Case of Intersectional Brittney Griner
Grok Admits that Intersectionality is a Power Play
Nov 5
•
Steve Brule
September 2025
Google's Gemini AI is a direct threat to the public's intellectual, psychological and physical health.
I continue to test Grok versus Gemini, and I am shocked that Gemini is consistently politically correct to the point of misleading.
Sep 25
•
Steve Brule
Big Brother, BBC chapter, is trying to rewrite history again
The far-left BBC is trying to whitewash recent history on behalf of their far-left owners.
Sep 19
•
Steve Brule
Grok vs Gemini: Google admits to censorship "for your safety."
I have created a long form post here in order to record the full response from Gemini.
Sep 14
•
Steve Brule
February 2025
"My Wife Wants to Sleep With Her Ex" - The Intimacy Paradox
The impetus to write this essay came from a story circulating on Facebook titled “Woman with nine months left to live asked husband if she could sleep…
Feb 21
•
Steve Brule
The Paradox of the Greater Good, and how to resist the siren call of collectivism
The idea of the “greater good” sounds so noble that no decent person would oppose it.
Feb 1
•
Steve Brule
January 2025
What is Evil, and does feminism qualify?
A panentheistic representation of God
Jan 23
•
Steve Brule
December 2024
The Unholy Trinity: Fear, Anger and Pain
Fear has survival value in that it motivates us to avoid lethal situations, and psychologists note that infants learn to recognize fearful facial…
Dec 1, 2024
•
Steve Brule
November 2024
Why Letting Go is so Hard, and so Important
It is the nature of the mind to seek out things to hold on to.
Nov 25, 2024
•
Steve Brule
October 2024
Schopenhauer's Hidden Soul
The scientific approach is considered to be the gold standard for discovering truth, and not without good reason: science is a rigorous, systematic…
Oct 27, 2024
•
Steve Brule
